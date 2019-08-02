More humidity and showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will once again be hot today, but humidity levels will still remain relatively low. Highs will reach the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 70s. It will be dry today, but a few showers will be possible over the weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 71.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, but you could see a downpour any time after 1 pm. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be scattered, so everyone will not see rain. It will be more humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The heat index will be 94-100.
NEXT WEEK: The hot weather pattern will continue next week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. It looks like we will stay mostly dry with just afternoon pop-ups possible.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
