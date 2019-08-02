More humidity and showers this weekend

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, but you could see a downpour any time after 1 pm. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be scattered, so everyone will not see rain. It will be more humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The heat index will be 94-100.