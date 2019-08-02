Multi-million expansion, realignment project begins on McIngvale Road

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Million dollar changes are coming to McIngvale Road in Hernando.
Both city and DeSoto county leaders are breaking ground on two of the biggest projects for the county, with help from MDOT, the Federal Highway Association and the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The first is an interchange project.
"When I-269 was planned it was said that we would have this interchange, but it didn't get included -- so through many trips to Washington and our congressman and our senators having listening ears it was re-opened," President of the Board Supervisors for DeSoto County, Lee Caldwell, said.
This interchange will be a connector from Hernando to the Tennessee state line.
"It's going to go behind the elementary school here in Hernando," Caldwell said. "And it will connect to Sweeney."
It has an estimated price tag of $10 million, which is being funded by the FHWA.
But in order for this to happen, an additional $8.7 million will be spent to re-align McIngvale,
Transportation Commissioner for North Mississippi, Mike Tagert, said this will make it so the road does not dead end at Green T, and will be continuous.
"We have schools in the area, obviously a high residential area, lots of economic development, lots of economic growth," he said. "So the realignment will improve circulation on McIngvale Road and on the interstate -- both I-55 and 269."
The span of the project will be just under 1.5 miles, and the new alignment will be five lanes.
Caldwell said she expects that it should be finished in the next couple years.
