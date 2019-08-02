Pet of the Week: Zander

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Zander is a 7-year-old terrier mix with an awesome personality loves cuddles and he’s looking for a new home, according to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
He is said to be great with kids and other animals and enjoys walks.
Zander has been with the humane society in Memphis for about a month and is looking to be adopted.
If you want to checkout Zander or other cats and dogs available for adoption, go online to memphishumane.org or stop by the human society to visit.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.