Rebels working toward opener with Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Down in Oxford, the Rebels are meeting the media covering Ole Miss. The Rebels are gearing up for their first matchup against Memphis since 2016. Ole Miss won that one in Oxford 48-28. The Tigers won the previous year 37-24 at the Liberty Bowl.
“It’s a huge game, because of the distance apart," Rebels Head Coach Matt Luke said. "Just being an hour apart. It’s a huge game. We have a huge fan base in Memphis, and with all the recruiting that goes on in this area. I do think our fans will have a great crowd there. It’s a big game for a lot of different reasons, but obviously the locale and the local rivalry makes it big.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Rebels is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at the Liberty Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.