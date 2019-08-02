Suspect involved in liquor store shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect involved in a shooting at a liquor store on Wednesday has been arrested after turning himself in, according to police records.
Samuel Ewing was arrested Thursday after he told police he shot two people at Ridgeway Liquors. Ewing knew one of the victims through previous employment at Synnex. He and the victim exchanged words due to an unsettled conflict.
Ewing then went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun and fired the weapon as the victim was exiting the store. The victim was struck and ran back into the store, Ewing followed.
A bystander was also shot during the gunfire before Ewing returned to his car and fled the scene. Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Ewing is facing charges of two counts of first degree murder and reckless endangerment. Several bullets struck the door causing approximately $400 worth of damage.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.