Tigers receive votes, miss out on preseason coaches top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USA Today preseason coaches football poll is out.
The Tigers received 24 votes, good for 41st nationally. Ole Miss tied with Tennessee and Minnesota with 1 vote each. That’s good for 56th.
For the first time ever, Clemson is ranked number one preseason by the coaches.
Alabama is second, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.
The SEC has 6 teams in the top 25. LSU is 6th, Florida 8th, 11th is Texas A&M, and Auburn is 16th. Defending AAC Champion UCF is ranked 17th.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.