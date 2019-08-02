Tracking higher humidity and isolated showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tracking an uptick in rain chances and a bit higher humidity values as we push into the first weekend in August.
Mainly to partly sunny skies will prevail across the region as we push through Friday. Highs will reach near 90 degrees today with northerly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Humidity values will remain relatively low for this time of the year. Mostly dry conditions are expected today and overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies with northerly winds around 5 mph. Enjoy the lower humidity today, as we are tracking higher values this weekend along with spotty rain chances.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 71.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend will start off dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Rain will not be widespread, but you could see a downpour any time after 1 pm. Sunday we are looking at slightly higher rain chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain this weekend, just keep the umbrella handy. Highs this weekend will warm into the lower 90s, but due to the increase in humidity values the heat index will be between 94 and 100 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The typical summer pattern will linger into the week ahead. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s Monday through Thursday with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Heat index values in the afternoon will climb close to 100 each day and a pop-up shower or storm possible each afternoon. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
