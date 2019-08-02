Tracking higher humidity and isolated showers this weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend will start off dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Rain will not be widespread, but you could see a downpour any time after 1 pm. Sunday we are looking at slightly higher rain chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain this weekend, just keep the umbrella handy. Highs this weekend will warm into the lower 90s, but due to the increase in humidity values the heat index will be between 94 and 100 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the lower 70s.