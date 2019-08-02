Typical hot August weekend ahead

It will remain warm and somewhat humid into the evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky with temps in the 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warm and dry. Winds: Light. Low: 71.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with only a small chance of a downpour. The best chance will likely be on Sunday, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with lows will be in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A stray shower is possible Monday, otherwise, hot and humid with highs around 90. The heat may crank up a little by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s area wide. The heat index will be around 100-105. Rain chances are 20% or less most of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
