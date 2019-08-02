U of M Tigers kickoff fall football camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The University of Memphis Tigers kicked off fall football camp Thursday in preparation for their season opener against Ole Miss.
The Murphy Complex was crowded Thursday as media members gathered around players and coaches ready to hear their plans for the upcoming season.
The Tigers are looking to reload one of the more potent offenses in the college game after losing record setters Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard to the NFL. Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell says Tiger fans will be in for more fireworks once competitions are settled in fall camp.
Norvell mentioned the level of depth the team has this year and says he thinks there will be competitions for every starting position available
“You’ve got young guys you haven’t seen before, because you’ve been so fortunate to see #8,(Darrell Henderson), #1 (Tony Pollard) and #6 (Patrick Taylor, Jr.), all together,” Says Norvell. “You got young guys that have been developing, that have a lot of ability you don’t know yet, you haven’t seem but as a team we’ve seen them through the spring, and develop through the summer. We’re excited. I’m excited man. I’ve got a lot of weapons that I can get the ball to.”
Fall Camp for Memphis goes under way Friday. The Tigers plan to practice once a day through next week.
