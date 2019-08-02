Wine, beer to be sold at Razorback games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) -If you are heading to a Razorback football game this fall and you are over 21, you will be able to buy alcohol in public areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
According to a report from KNWA, fans will be able to buy beer and wine in public areas of the stadium.
People have been able to get alcoholic beverages at the stadium since 2014, but only in suites and private club areas.
However, the new policy does have rules.
There is a limit of two servings per person in each transaction, while alcohol sales will be halted at the end of the third quarter. Fans will be able to get a discount from Lyft when they use the rideshare program at the stadium during games, while a designated driver awareness program will be created, KNWA reported.
Also, alcohol is not allowed in the student seating section, while beer and wine sale kiosks will not be located anywhere near the student section, officials said.
