High school principal re-assigned to new position in school district after nearly year-long investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctor Terry Ross has been on paid administrative leave since last August.
His picture still graces the Kingsbury High School website as the school’s principal, but Shelby County School officials say he is officially off the job.
He is taking on a new role within the district as a “highly specialized advisor."
Ross will be working for the assistant superintendent for the continuous improvement zone. Those are schools that have recently graduated out of the I-Zone. The I-Zone is a program for under-performing schools within SCS. SCS says this position means he will no longer be working directly with children.
SCS brought in outside investigators to look at teacher complaints of harassment, bullying and changing student's grades to passing
Former Kingsbury High School teacher Alisha Harris went before the school board to make a formal complaint last June. She said she was harassed by Ross during faculty meetings and chastised in front of her students. Harris also initially alleged Ross changed 17 of her student’s grades to passing without her permission.
It's unclear if the grade-changing allegation was within the scope of the external investigation.
Former Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said last August that he thought it would be a swift investigation, but it lasted for nearly a year.
An SCS spokesperson says Ross was informed of his new role on July 22.
A WMC Action News 5 investigation found that Ross was also the subject of an investigation in 2014 at his last principal job in Buffalo New York .
WIVB-TV in Buffalo reported about 50 teachers said in a survey that Ross’ methods alienated the staff and there was an effort to get him fired after just one semester.
SCS officials say a permanent replacement for Ross hasn’t been named. Shenar Millar has been serving as interim principal.
WMC submitted an open records request to see the results of the nearly year-long investigation into Ross.
We were told that it could take up to a week before it could be released to us.
