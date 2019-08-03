Isolated storms possible again on Sunday

A passing shower or storm before sunset with temperatures holding in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Light.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly cloudy sky in the morning with scattered showers or storms in the afternoon. Any storms may contain heavy rain, intense lightning and gusty wind. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 with lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with highs from 90-92 Monday and Tuesday. The heat may crank up a little Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s area wide. The heat index will be around 100-105. Rain chances are 20% or less most of next week. They may go up slightly by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.