SCS responds after student artwork is removed from Southwind High School hallway

“We were made aware this morning of a social media post concerning a piece of student art at Southwind High School. The artwork has been on display with other student art in a hallway since the 2016-17 school year, and the students who collaborated to produce the piece have since graduated. The District respects all students’ rights to free speech and expression, and we encourage our students to express themselves through art or any other peaceful manner. Until this morning, there has been no controversy involving the painting, and school administrators have not received any prior complaints or concerns related to the artwork. However, the artwork was removed this afternoon – not due to any attention on social media, but because the principal received a threatening phone call. This decision was made in the interest of safety, which is always our top priority. We have reported the threat to SCS Security and the Sheriff’s Department so it can be investigated further."