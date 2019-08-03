Southaven Walmart shooting victims honored with second vigil

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Family, friends and co-workers gathered Friday night to honor those who were lost and injured in the Southaven Walmart shooting this week.
The Walmart parking lot in Southaven was filled with people, remembering the victims of the horrific shooting.
Two long-time employees were killed, a police officer was shot but was saved by his vest and the suspect shot by police is at Regional One.
We’ve learned Martez Abram is in stable condition.
Store manager Anthony Brown, 44, and supervisor Brandon Gales, 38, were both killed by Abram who's described as a disgruntled employee.
Gales had three children and was described by friends as an “all around good guy.”
Brown had two children and was described as someone who would do anything for friends and employees.
A table with photos of Gales and Brown sat behind the crowd who gathered in the parking lot of Southaven Walmart where the two managers, two fathers who were killed.
“Anthony, Brandon and all of you did not deserve to encounter the evil that you did on Tuesday," said Darren Musselwhite, Southaven Mayor.
Mayor Musselwhite began the vigil, followed by a co-worker who spoke fondly of Gales and a manager who remembers when Brown showed up 20 years ago to work at Walmart.
“We thank you for Anthony. We thank you for BG, father. We thank you for the friendship We thank you for the kindness. We thank you for the teamwork. We thank your for the fellowship. Lord we just thank you for this evening," said Ray Clark, pastor.
Candles were lit at the end of the vigil and a rendition of “Amazing Grace" sung as people released balloons into the air. It was a gesture that seemed tied to the moment as the balloons slowly drifted up and away.
Abram is charged with two counts of murder.
The Memphis DA’s office says it is not clear when Abram will be extradited to Mississippi.
