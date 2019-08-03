Tracking a few showers and storms this weekend

NEXT WEEK: A stray shower is possible on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 70s. A few more shower chances are possible for Wednesday through Friday and we are going to stay on the warm and muggy side to end the week. Afternoon highs from Wednesday through Friday say in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Overall, a typical summertime pattern is setting up across the region as we move into the first full week in August. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South Forecast.