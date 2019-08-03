Tracking a few showers and storms this weekend

Tracking a hot, humid August weekend with the possibility of a few showers or storms in the afternoon and evening.
Expect a partly cloudy day across the Mid-South with northeast winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm close to 90 degrees today with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. It will be a bit more humid today and tomorrow as our moisture values increase across the region. Winds become light tonight with partly cloudy skies remaining. Lows will fall into the lower 70s with mainly dry conditions.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same as today, the only difference being a few more afternoon showers are possible. Afternoon highs will hover near 90 degrees with heat index values in the upper 90s, close to 100. Winds stay out of the northeast around 5 mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies prevailing. Lows will drop into the lower 70s as we wrap up the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: A stray shower is possible on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 70s. A few more shower chances are possible for Wednesday through Friday and we are going to stay on the warm and muggy side to end the week. Afternoon highs from Wednesday through Friday say in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Overall, a typical summertime pattern is setting up across the region as we move into the first full week in August. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South Forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
