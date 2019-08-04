901 FC hits the road for key USL game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets back on the pitch Saturday at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
The Boys in Blue are coming off their best month in Franchise history, going 2-1-1 in July, with win and a tie against a couple of the United Soccer Leagues’ top teams.
They’ll be challenged on the road by another top club in Pittsburgh.
The Teams played a match earlier this season in Memphis and the RiverHounds jumped out to a 1-Nil lead early by bad weather postponed the contest at AutoZone Park.
Kickoff for 901 FC at Pittsburgh is Saturday at 6 p.m.
