901 FC hits the road for key USL game
By Jarvis Greer | August 3, 2019 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 10:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets back on the pitch Saturday at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The Boys in Blue are coming off their best month in Franchise history, going 2-1-1 in July, with win and a tie against a couple of the United Soccer Leagues’ top teams.

They’ll be challenged on the road by another top club in Pittsburgh.

The Teams played a match earlier this season in Memphis and the RiverHounds jumped out to a 1-Nil lead early by bad weather postponed the contest at AutoZone Park.

Kickoff for 901 FC at Pittsburgh is Saturday at 6 p.m.

