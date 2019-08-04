Man shot in I-40 road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The interstate shootings continue in Memphis.
A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night while merging off I-40.
This becomes the first incident since Memphis Police implemented Operation Safe Travel in late July.
Police said it happened just before 11:00 p.m. at the North Appling Road ramp off I-40.
According to officers, the victim cut off another driver when getting on the ramp.
The driver was shot, and bullet holes were found on the driver’s side.
He was taken to Regional One, and was upgraded to critical condition overnight.
Officers said two bullets went through the passenger side rear window and rear door of the victim's car.
The shooter took off in a white charger.
The victim’s passenger told police he saw three black males in the vehicle.
Memphis police say there were officers on the interstate at the time.
Since they implemented operation safe travel, and with Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Operation Grizzly Bear, law enforcement officers are patrolling roadways 24/7.
"We brought approximately 30 additional troopers into the Memphis area, to do high-visibility patrols saturation patrols, and to take a very strong aggressive stance against crime and violence taking place on the interstates in and around Memphis,” THP Public Information Officer, Lt. Bill Miller said.
Lt. Miller said there are a lot of things they look out for.
“We look for traffic violations, we look for aggressive actions,” he said. “We do obviously look for interactions as far as driver to driver, and make sure there’s no hostile or any type of violence being exchanged toward one another."
Since law enforcement is doing their part, Lt. Miller said they are asking drivers to do the same.
“We want you to please call 911, and remove yourself from the situation -- de-escalate, don’t escalate.”
Saturday night’s shooting is still under investigation and Memphis police are still looking for the suspect.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
