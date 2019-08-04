Memphis police respond to interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
A man in critical condition after officers say he was shot on Interstate 40 late Saturday night.
Memphis police say just before 11 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated assault at I-40 east on the Appling ramp.
Police say the victim cut off the suspect and was shot as he got on to the ramp.
Police say the suspects fled the scene in a newer model white Dodge Charger with LED lights and tinted windows.
No victim or suspect information is known at this time.
If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528 CASH.
