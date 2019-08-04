More isolated storms possible this afternoon

The heat and humidity stick around to end the weekend, as does the afternoon pop-up to isolated rain and storm chances.
A few light showers are moving across the region this morning. Otherwise, it is a muggy and bit of a cloudy start across the Mid-South. Patchy fog is possible this morning across parts of the region, drive with care. Expect a day with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will stay present, meaning it will feel hotter than it actually is across the Mid-South. Afternoon showers or storms are possible across the region today, thanks in part to the heat and humidity across the region. Showers could linger overnight, but most will diminish with the loss of the heating of the day. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies and light winds. Patchy fog could also form overnight into tomorrow morning, so be aware of that possibility.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Rain: 40%. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Light. Low: 73.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The heat and humidity will stick around as we push into the week ahead. Monday and Tuesday should stay mainly dry, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. The heat will crank up a bit for mid-to-late week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will stay in the lower 90s with heat index values between 100 to 105. Rain chances stay around 20 to 30 percent as we move from mid-week and into the upcoming weekend. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.