More isolated storms possible this afternoon

A few light showers are moving across the region this morning. Otherwise, it is a muggy and bit of a cloudy start across the Mid-South. Patchy fog is possible this morning across parts of the region, drive with care. Expect a day with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will stay present, meaning it will feel hotter than it actually is across the Mid-South. Afternoon showers or storms are possible across the region today, thanks in part to the heat and humidity across the region. Showers could linger overnight, but most will diminish with the loss of the heating of the day. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies and light winds. Patchy fog could also form overnight into tomorrow morning, so be aware of that possibility.