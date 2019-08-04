One dead, three shot in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Memphis police looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing one man and injuring three others overnight.
Police say officers responded to a shooting at 12:45 a .m. Sunday morning at 443 East Shelby Drive.
When they arrived they found three men shot in the parking lot.
All three were taken to the hospital where one victim died from his injuries.
Two are still in critical condition.
Police also say a fourth victim connected to this shooting was found in the 4600 block of Vega.
He was taken to the hospital in non critical condition.
No suspect information was given.
The names of the victims have not been released.
If you have any information call police.
