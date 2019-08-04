2 Tiger Soccer players on Hermann List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two University of Memphis Women’s Soccer players are named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, the soccer equivalent of football’s Heisman Trophy.
Senior Serena Dolan earned first team All AAC Honors last year in helping lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament.
Junior Clarissa Larisey led Memphis in Goals scored with 12, plus had four assists.
She earned Most Outstanding Offensive Player Honors in the 2018 AAC Championship, scoring a pair of goals to help the U of M beat USF for the League Crown.
The Tiger Women open their season on August 22 against Little Rock.
