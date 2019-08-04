Tigers, Rebels open fall football camp

“Guys that have been here understand talk is cheap. Anyone can stand in front of a camera, and say something. We have guys that say things that are still young and immature, and other teams have guys that say things, but I don’t care. At the end of the day it’s about what you do, and what you put on the field. Everybody wants to win, and is dreaming about being successful, but it’s about what you do between now and then,” said Norvell.