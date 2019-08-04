Tracking showers and storms this afternoon and evening

Rain and storms have formed across the region producing lots of rain and gusty winds.
As expected, rain and storms have formed across the Mid-South this afternoon and will linger across the region through sunset today. Some storms have even produced heavy rain, causing a FLASH FLOOD WARNING to be issued for Shelby County, TN and Desoto County, MS until 5:15 pm. This flood potential does include the city of Memphis, so remember turn around, don’t drown, when approaching flooded roadways. Once we lose the heating of the day, rain activity should diminish in coverage and we will see skies remain partly cloudy tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 70s tonight with light winds. Patchy to dense fog will be possible tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy Fog. Rain: 20%. Winds: Light. Low: 73.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Rain: 10%. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 90.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we will keep with the heat and humidity as afternoon highs warm into the lower 90s each day with lows in the 70s. Pop-up shower is possible to start the week but most will remain dry. Wednesday and Thursday we are really going to ramp up the heat and humidity, as afternoon highs warm into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the 100s, isolated showers are possible due to the heat and humidity, each afternoon, overnight lows stay in the 70s. Rain chances increase for Friday and into the weekend as a boundary tries to move into the region. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s to end the week and start the weekend, with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
