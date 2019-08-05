American Airlines donating $75k to Dayton, El Paso communities after mass shooting

(WOIO) - American Airlines plans to support Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in wake of the two mass shootings that occurred over the same weekend.
According to WDTN, the airlines company is donating $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund and an additional $75,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation.
“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” Chairman and CEO Doug Parker told WDTN. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”
The donation to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund is reportedly being contributed to by both American Airlines and PSA Airlines.
