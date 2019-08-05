Breakdown: What are the different types of hurricanes and why does their origin matter?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During hurricane season you probably hear a lot of talk about subtropical and extratropical systems, what does it all mean? Well it’s all about where the strength and origin of a system derives. These characteristics determine a system’s tropical characteristics.
When it comes to tropical systems, most people are familiar with those. They feed off of warm water. The thunderstorms with a tropical system rotate around the center, and these are all true of tropical systems, but let’s add to it. They also have a warm core since they feed off of warm water.
With a subtropical system its core is warm and cold, driven by upper-level systems, and the thunderstorms contained within subtropical systems are displaced from the center.
Extratropical systems are just cold. They have a cold core, driven by upper-level systems and are usually associated with a front. Extratropical systems are not as organized as subtropical systems and the thunderstorms that are associated with these systems are displaced from the center.
Check out the chart below:
