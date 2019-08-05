Deputy shot in Downtown Memphis; suspect also shot

Deputy shot in Downtown Memphis; suspect also shot
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 5, 2019 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:22 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the line of duty in Downtown Memphis on Monday morning.

The gunfire happened on 4th Street between Poplar Avenue and Exchange Avenue.

The deputy was hit in the arm and has been taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The suspect was also shot and is in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

SCSO will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Watch live now.

Deputy shot in Downtown Memphis, suspect also shot

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.