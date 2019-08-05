Hot and humid week ahead

A few clouds this evening otherwise hot but tolerable with temperatures in the 80s, then falling into the 70s after sunset.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 73.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5 mph. High: 91. It will be dry Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid day with highs near 90 and lows in the low to mid 70s. There will be a a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm Wednesday afternoon.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday looks partly cloudy, hot and humid with a small chance of a storm in the afternoon. Rain chances will be slightly better for storms on Friday as a front sits nearby. It will feel pretty typical with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 100.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
