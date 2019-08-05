Man arrested, accused of attacking victim with box cutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after police say he attacked another man with a box cutter.
Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault complaint at the MATA bus station on North Main.
According to an affidavit, James Sherman accused a man and woman of stealing his bags.
Sherman pulled out a box cutter and threatened to kill the woman. He then jumped on the man and cut the left side of his face.
The woman ran off and alerted police.
Sherman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
