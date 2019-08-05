Man charged after road rage incident on Hwy 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies arrested a man after a road rage incident led them to call in hazmat crews.
The investigation took place in the parking lot of Sprouts Farmers Market on Highway 64 on Sunday.
Deputies were first called about a man in a Jeep that stopped his car on the Highway 64 exit of I-40 and got out of his car a hammer.
Two other drivers were behind him and sped off and were chased by the man in the Jeep.
After several attempts to run the driver off the road, the chase ended at Sprouts.
Deputies then arrived and noticed a strange odor from the man in the Jeep.
The suspect then told deputies he had been using meth and gave deputies permission to search his vehicle. Inside, they found material used in making meth as well as a hammer.
Deputies also found other drugs and fake money in the Jeep.
Leonard Hunter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to sell, and reckless driving.
