Morning fog, sunny and hot afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for west Tennessee and north Mississippi until 9 am. This means that patchy dense fog will be possible, so you should give yourself some extra time this morning. After the fog clears, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs today will be around 90 degrees and the heat index will be up to 95. The sky will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will also have sunny and dry conditions tomorrow afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late Tuesday night. However, rain will be gone by Wednesday morning. There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chance for storms late Friday as a front sits near the area. It will be a typical summertime week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB