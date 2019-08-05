3 men indicted in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were indicted Monday in connection to a shooting and attempted robbery case that happened in Parkway Village during January 2019.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, suspects Dareon Brown, 26, Junior Johnson Jr., 22 and Marquan Perry, 22 are under indictment for first degree-murder charges in the shooting death of 42-year-old Mariko Faulkner.
Faulkner and his 20-year-old son were in a vehicle near Getwell Road and Winchester Road when they were approached by three men.
The suspects attempted to rob the men, but the victims tried to drive away from the scene. Faulkner was then shot multiple times through the windshield with an assault rifle, while another suspect attempted to take the son’s wallet.
Faulkner died from wounds received during the exchange.
