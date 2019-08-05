Tennessee lawmakers react to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

“The tragedies in Ohio and Texas this week are heartbreaking and my prayers are with the victims, their families, and our brave law enforcement. In order to stop these attacks once and for all and allow our nation to heal, we must stop politicizing this issue. It will only drive us further apart. We need to have a larger conversation about mental health and the culture of violence in our society. We also need to work more closely with law enforcement to stop these tragedies before they happen and better enforce the laws on the books. Under President Trump, Congress passed the FIX NICS bill into law, strengthening background checks to better prevent criminals from obtaining firearms. We must address the root causes of mass violence and work together to ensure we build a culture that celebrates every human life.”