Tipton, Haywood County students return to school Monday

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Tipton County return to school Monday.
It's a short first day back, with class only in session until 11:30 a.m. The first full day back is Wednesday.
Haywood County also returns to school Monday.
If you're worried about your kids getting enough sleep on that first day, you're not alone. Pediatricians say parents are often asking them how they can make sure kids get enough sleep.
Elementary school children benefit most from 10-12 hours of sleep, while high schoolers need 8-10.
Dr. Jason Yaun of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said a good bedtime is key, like taking a shower, winding down with a book, and getting rid of screen time an hour beforehand.
It's also important to stay consistent, even on weekends.
"Its not realistic for a child to have a 2 a.m. bedtime and the night before school to go to school at 8 a.m. So kind of pushing back the schedule over the week or two," he said.
Yaun said the body needs time to prepare for sleep, and getting rid of blue lights from screens can help.
