Tracking a typical summertime pattern for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we will keep with the heat and humidity as afternoon highs warm into the lower 90s each day with lows in the 70s. Pop-up shower is possible to start the week but most will remain dry. Wednesday and Thursday we are really going to ramp up the heat and humidity, as afternoon highs warm into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the 100s, isolated showers are possible due to the heat and humidity, each afternoon, overnight lows stay in the 70s. Rain chances increase for Friday and into the weekend as a boundary tries to move into the region. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s to end the week and start the weekend, with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s.