Typical Summer Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The fog has cleared and it will be mostly sunny and a hot afternoon with the heat index climbing into the mid 90s. There may be a spotty shower this afternoon but most of us across the Mid-South will stay dry. Tonight pretty quiet with lows in the lower 70s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: East 5 mph. Low: 73.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: West 5 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: Another dry and mainly sunny day tomorrow afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late Tuesday night. Rain will be gone by Wednesday morning but with the heating of the day , there will be a chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chances for storms late Friday as a front sits nearby. It will be a typical summertime week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
