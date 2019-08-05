Typical Summer Day

REST OF THE WEEK: Another dry and mainly sunny day tomorrow afternoon, but a few showers will be possible late Tuesday night. Rain will be gone by Wednesday morning but with the heating of the day , there will be a chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chances for storms late Friday as a front sits nearby. It will be a typical summertime week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100.