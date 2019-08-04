Victims of mass shooting in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton Police Department released the names of the 9 victims who died in a shooting in downtown Dayton early Sunday.
Police say 27 people were also injured when Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, opened fire in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m.
A suspect wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive and how many shots were fired, said Dayton Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan.
Megan was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are:
Lois L. Oglesby, 27
Megan K. Betts, 22. The suspect’s sister was one of his first victims. A spokesman tells the Dayton Daily News that Megan was a student at Wright State University and was studying environmental science.
Saeed Saleh, 38
Derrick R. Fudge, 57. Fudge was out in downtown Dayton with family when he was killed, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Relatives described him as a humble man.
Logan M. Turner, 30. Springboro schools confirm that Turner was a 2008 graduate. Coach Ryan Wilhite tweeted about a “great young man lost too soon.”
Nicholas P. Cumer, 25. Saint Francis University confirms that Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program and had completed his undergraduate work as an Exercise Physiology major. Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
Thomas J. McNichols, 25. The Dayton Daily News reports that McNichols was a father of four. After getting off of work at a Dayton factory, he headed the Oregon District with a cousin.
Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36
Monica E. Brickhouse, 39
Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist authorities with the investigation.
A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street in the Oregon District.
