WMPD joins MPD in increasing police presence at local stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The shootings across the country have had ripple effects here locally.
Responding to concerns after a recent shooting at the Southaven Walmart, Memphis Police have ramped up patrols and another local police department joined them Sunday.
“I mean, it's sad because you may never know when it's going to happen or if it's going to happen to you,” said William Corson, shopper.
After two horrific shootings over the weekend, killing dozens in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, and a shooting at Walmart in Southaven Tuesday morning killing two employees, Memphians are glad to see officers patrolling where they shop.
“I mean, I think it's a smart idea especially with all the stuff that's going on now with shootings becoming more of a thing,” said Corson.
Saturday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings announced officers would be stationed at all Walmart locations, as well as shopping centers like Wolfchase Mall, where we found two officers patrolling Sunday.
“We want our citizens and visitors to be able to come, shop, enjoy the city, prepare for school and go about their daily duties without any threats of violence,” said Rallings.
“Pulling in I saw two cops, and I was like, ‘it's more than I've seen out here.’ Normally I don't see any cops out here,” said Corson.
West Memphis Police joined in Sunday, tweeting "our citizens will see an increase in the usual patrols today at our churches, shopping centers and restaurants."
We found officers outside the West Memphis Kroger on Service Road and the Meadowbrook Square shopping center on West Broadway.
“Very safe, very safe. Because the presence of our West Memphis Police Department make me very comfortable going in and coming out,” said Beverly Keaton, shopper.
After a week that’s left the country dealing with unimaginable violence, and grief that has also hit close to home, local law enforcement is doing more to help keep us safe and make us feel safe.
Director Rallings didn’t say how long officers would be stationed outside shopping centers and Walmarts but the police department said it would be for the foreseeable future.
