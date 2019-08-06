Additional counties to receive farmers assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two additional counties have been approved to receive disaster assistance after flooding in Tennessee caused agricultural losses.
Desoto and Marshall counties have been included in the disaster declaration, along with nine Tennessee counties.
Though the disaster declaration mostly affects Tennessee, Desoto and Marshall counties are now eligible for Farm Service Agency assistance due to their proximity to Shelby County.
Tennessee officials requested assistance in April.
