2 arrested after drug bust at home day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are facing charges after deputies say they found drugs and a gun inside a home day care.
Tony Butler and Shemeka Rodgers were taken into custody after detectives found multiple narcotics in the home, according to an affidavit, which says the SCSO Narcotics Unit saw Butler selling drugs. Butler allegedly met with multiple people during the surveillance.
SCSO tried to stop Butler’s vehicle but he sped away, according to the affidavit, hitting a law enforcement vehicle from behind with two narcotics detectives inside.
Detectives arrested Butler and say they found large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroine and MDMA pills inside his vehicle.
Investigators then searched his home where they found Shemeka Rodgers who said she was running a day care inside the home.
During the search, investigators recovered 69.6 grams of cocaine and two promethazine bottles. There was also a firearm in the home.
Detectives say Rodgers told the police she knew of the handgun but did not know of the narcotics.
Both were arrested for drugs, intent to distribute, paraphernalia and gun possession. Butler was also arrested for aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.