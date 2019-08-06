City of Memphis Fire Department to host recruit hiring events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis Fire Department has announced plans to hold recruiting events throughout the Memphis Metro area during late August.
The organization has multiple career options available for people looking to be recruited such as firefighter, paramedic, fire investigator, dispatcher, accountant and more.
Locations and times include:
· Angelus Street: Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon
· Walnut Grove Road: Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Hickory Hill Road: Aug. 22 9 a.m. to noon
For more information about the events or to apply for a position, visit www. memphistn.gov. Questions can be emailed to FireRecruitment@memphistn.gov.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.