Dozens of Memphis churches participate in day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders and people in need received help Monday from an organization representing 72 Memphis Churches.
The Memphis District Association of Churches delivered box lunches to firefighters and police officers and ministered to 200 homeless people with meals, water and Gatorade.
Eric Winston, the association’s leader, says he encouraged the dozens of congregations to dedicate one day to service, whatever the activity. Some helped parents get their children ready for the school year. Others helped first responders and people in need.
“Our charge was to do something to help somebody else, and that’s what they’ve done,” said Winston.
He said the churches in the organization were trying to show support for their community.
“We do not see a lot of individuals coming from the black community especially helping out police officers,” said Winston. “I want to change the imagery because there’s so much hatred toward the police officers. We support the blue. We know that everybody’s got a bad apple somewhere, but by and large the whole orchard is OK."
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.