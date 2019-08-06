Family Dollar shoplifting suspect caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are trying to identify a woman suspected of shoplifting from a Memphis Family Dollar.
Officers responded to the store on Millbranch Road Thursday, Aug. 1. Police say the woman was caught on surveillance camera, and the manager said she took various items without paying before driving off in a silver SUV.
The woman is described as black in her 20s to early 30s with a medium build and tattoos.
Call police at (901) 636-3625 if you recognize her.
