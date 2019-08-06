Warm & Muggy Along With A Few Pop Up Storms Possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index could approach 100. A southwesterly flow will give us more moisture across our area and will give us chances of a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon with the heating of the day.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 92.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chances of showers and storms on Friday as a front sits nearby. It will feel pretty typical for August standards with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index near 100.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain on Saturday. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures maybe the hottest so far this month starting Monday, and may last through mid-week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and a heat index could land between 100 and 105.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.