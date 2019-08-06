The heat index is on the rise along with rain chances

Partly cloudy with a stray storm through sunset, otherwise, muggy and hot with temperatures in the 80s.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower possible. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Another hot and steamy day with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will range from 100-105. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers or storms. Rain chances will be slightly better for storms on Friday as a front sits nearby. It will feel pretty typical with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index up to 100 or so.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look lower on Sunday but it will remain very steamy.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
