Hot and humid, afternoon storms possible

It's a clear and humid morning with temperatures in the 70s. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. Due to the increase in moisture, we will also have a chance for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. The main time for rain will be between 1 pm and 5 pm.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 75.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chance for storms on Friday as a front sits near the area. It will be a typical summertime week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100. Some areas may even have a heat advisory this week.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain on Saturday. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend. It will feel very steamy over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105.
