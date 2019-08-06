Man Drops Work ID at Crime Scene

It turned out to be his FedEx ID badge with his name and photo on it. That witness picked Whitmore out of a lineup. Whitmore turned himself in on Sunday. In a statement FedEx wrote “First and foremost, we extend deepest sympathies to those affected by this terrible incident. The suspect’s employment with FedEx will be terminated and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.” Salah Sharhan knows what he wants to happen to the suspect. “You don’t want him out.” Antonio Whitmore is charged with aggravated assault and First Degree Murder.