Memphis woman accused of $60K TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is indicted for TennCare fraud.
Investigators say Cynthia Abernathy stole more than $60,000.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Abernathy falsified TennCare documents for services she never received.
Investigators say this went on from January 2015 to February 2017.
Abernathy is also facing a charge for property theft of more than $60,000.
According to TBI, Abernathy was arrested July 18 and released on her own recognizance.
