Mid-South Fair announces 2019 music lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair announced its music lineup for this year’s fair in Southaven.
The 2019 Mid-South Fair is set for Sept. 19-29 at the Landers Center and will feature more than 20 musical acts.
Landers Center Executive Director, Todd Mastry says he is looking forward to fair goers enjoying the musicians, traditional fair food favorites and 12 new rides coming this year.
“Our team has worked hard to select musical acts that will appeal to a broad audience, and I’m ecstatic to say that we have certainly succeeded in that,” said Mastry. “From country to Latin to pop, there is a genre for everyone to enjoy during this year’s Mid-South Fair."
The full music lineup is as follows:
Sept. 19: J.R. Moore of Ingram Hill and Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat presented by KIX 106
Sept. 21: Pop2000 Tour presented by Q107.5
Sept. 22: (Latino Day): Local, regional and national Latin musical acts from noon till 10 p.m. presented by Radio Ambiente
Sept. 25: Aaron Cole and Reagan Strange from Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice
Sept. 26: Jordan Davis and Runaway June presented by KIX 106
Sept. 27: Resurrection - A Journey Tribute
Sept. 28: The Band Perry and Asher Angel presented by Q107.5
All concerts are free with fair admission. For information visit www.midsouthfair.com
