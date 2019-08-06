Polling Problems: Voting in metro area gets off to bumpy start

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Casting a vote has been easier said than done at several polling locations across the metro area Tuesday morning.
The problems include some voting locations having no Republican/Democratic ballots to some voters being given the wrong ballots entirely. There have also been reports of some polling machines being down.
Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler says that the ballots in District 73 have been printed incorrectly at Highland Chapel Church, including wrong names.
If you experience any problems at your polling location, call the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
