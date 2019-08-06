Rhodes College lawsuit ‘resolved’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College is speaking out after a former student filed a federal lawsuit against the school.
In a statement released Tuesday, Rhodes College announced the lawsuit had been resolved:
"We can report that the case has been resolved.
Rhodes College is committed to the well-being of its students, upholding the law, and ensuring a safe learning environment that supports all members of our community."
The 21-page lawsuit focused on a sexual assault accusation from February.
The former student, who has not been identified, alleged his civil rights were violated and his career ruined following the investigation into the assault.
He claimed he was falsely accused of taking part in the alleged assault and believes the school was “under pressure” and "intentionally singled out two male students,” despite more substantial allegations against a female student.
Rhodes College said the lawsuit contained inaccuracies.
The lawsuit sought to stop Rhodes from enforcing the former student’s expulsion, purge his academic record of any mention of sexual misconduct and award him up to $5 million.
